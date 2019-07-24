Surevest Inc. Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,082,292,000 after buying an additional 3,969,960 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,028,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,945,169,000 after buying an additional 1,716,763 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,823,395,000 after buying an additional 2,070,115 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,935,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,725,056,000 after buying an additional 703,227 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,734,020,000. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of eHealth to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Depomed from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.70.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.17. 10,701,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,415,746. The firm has a market cap of $442.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $198.35.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.68 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.