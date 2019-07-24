Surevest Inc. Increases Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Surevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,302,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $368,468,000 after acquiring an additional 64,106 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $870,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Robert F. Lynch sold 6,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.54, for a total transaction of $3,006,891.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,131.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff M. Fettig acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $432.07 per share, with a total value of $216,035.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,471 shares of company stock valued at $12,202,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.90.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $8.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $498.71. The stock had a trading volume of 521,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,495. The company has a 50 day moving average of $464.59. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $355.28 and a one year high of $492.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 47.09%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

