Surevest Inc. Has $450,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Surevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $280.24. The company had a trading volume of 683,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,801. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $189.51 and a 12 month high of $284.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.17. The company has a market capitalization of $122.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $275.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.73.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total value of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,213,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total value of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

