Surevest Inc. Grows Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Surevest Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 81.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $186,104.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,969.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. 2,672,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,721. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.03. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $79.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.99.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

