Surevest Inc. Acquires 8,839 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Surevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 35,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $282,000. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $1,586,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $254,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.55. 15,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $628.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.