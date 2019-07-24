Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Sells 30,000 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ decreased its position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in SLM were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in SLM by 69.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. bought a new position in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in SLM by 137.0% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,070. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. SLM Corp has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $12.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.21%.

SLM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

