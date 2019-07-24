Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Sells 10,000 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lessened its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1,081.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,818 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Encana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Argus cut Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on HubSpot to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

In other news, EVP James R. Webb purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,439,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,071.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CHK traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $1.73. 1,008,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,250,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.84. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

