Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Purchases 1,000 Shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its position in shares of Finisar Co. (NASDAQ:FNSR) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Finisar were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Finisar in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Finisar by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finisar in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNSR shares. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Finisar to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on Finisar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Finisar in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

FNSR traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. 55,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,457. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.65. Finisar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49.

Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.42 million. Finisar had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Finisar Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Finisar Company Profile

Finisar Corporation provides components and subsystems to networking equipment manufacturers, data center operators, telecom service providers, consumer electronics, and automotive companies in the United States, China, Malaysia, and internationally. The company's optical subsystems primarily include transmitters, receivers, transceivers, transponders, and active optical cables, which provide the fundamental optical-electrical or optoelectronic interface for interconnecting the electronic equipment used in wireline networks comprising switches, routers, and servers, as well as wireless networks, such as antennas and base stations.

