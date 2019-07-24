Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Lowers Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Visa by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Sunday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price target on Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.60.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 75,676 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $12,504,702.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 300,114 shares in the company, valued at $49,590,837.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $181.80. The stock had a trading volume of 352,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.15. Visa Inc has a 12-month low of $121.60 and a 12-month high of $181.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 51.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

