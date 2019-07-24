SunTrust Banks Comments on Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NYSE:WAIR)

Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc (NYSE:WAIR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wesco Aircraft’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Wesco Aircraft alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZovioInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

NYSE:WAIR opened at $10.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.46. Wesco Aircraft has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.23.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $426.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.99 million. Wesco Aircraft had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Wesco Aircraft during the second quarter worth $102,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Wesco Aircraft by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the first quarter worth $4,457,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 9.7% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,524,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,187,000 after buying an additional 224,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the first quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Wesco Aircraft Company Profile

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in North America and internationally. Its services include distribution, supplier relationships management, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics program, and point-of-use inventory management.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Wesco Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesco Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.