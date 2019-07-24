SunTrust Banks Comments on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Q2 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report released on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $30.00 price target on Andersons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $59.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.67.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,258,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,134,000 after acquiring an additional 174,266 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $173,912.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,658,271.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,076 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $165,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,494 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,752 shares of company stock worth $4,442,698. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

