Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,552,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 145,413 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. owned about 0.10% of Suncor Energy worth $48,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Chemours and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.48.

Suncor Energy stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,015. The company has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $42.55.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.3121 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.00%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

