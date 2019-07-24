SUN ART RETAIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Shares Up 2.5%

SUN ART RETAIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:SURRY)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.99, 5,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 218% from the average session volume of 1,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

Separately, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SUN ART RETAIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.23.

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands; and e-commerce sites comprising feiniu.com. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services.

