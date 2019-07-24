Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Summit State Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.

SSBI stock remained flat at $$11.84 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,865. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.27. Summit State Bank has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $16.10.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, and Keogh and individual retirement accounts.

