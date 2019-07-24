Sultan Resources (ASX:SLZ) Trading Down 7.7%

Sultan Resources Ltd (ASX:SLZ)’s stock price fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), 104,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.07 ($0.05).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.62. The company has a market cap of $2.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.06.

About Sultan Resources (ASX:SLZ)

Sultan Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It owns interests in the Lake Grace project located to the southeast of Perth, Western Australia; Thaduna project located to the northeast of Meekatharra; Dalwallinu project located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and East Tallering project located to the east of Geraldton.

