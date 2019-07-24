Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Price Hits $0.0145 on Top Exchanges

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Radar Relay, BitForex and Mercatox. Streamr DATAcoin has a market cap of $9.82 million and approximately $84,526.00 worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00291058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009963 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.01667751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024416 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00120897 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Binance, DragonEX, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

