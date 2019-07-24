Stratis Trading Up 3.5% This Week (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $55.12 million and $1.20 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00005741 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Coinrail, Bittylicious and Upbit. In the last seven days, Stratis has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008346 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001425 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000600 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00044215 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,418,680 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Crex24, Bithumb, Poloniex, Bittylicious, HitBTC, SouthXchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Upbit and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

