Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,960 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,589 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Comcast by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,539 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 26,990 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in Comcast by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 10,400,457 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $354,136,000 after buying an additional 1,197,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

In other Comcast news, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $19,838,390.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,739,493.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $70,523.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,712 shares in the company, valued at $195,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.80. 1,211,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,255,962. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26. The firm has a market cap of $201.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.27 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.94%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

