Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Hershey by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its stake in Hershey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSY. ValuEngine lowered Ultrapar Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.47.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.76. 138,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $90.67 and a twelve month high of $147.89. The company has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.40.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 90.64% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Javier H. Idrovo sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and have sold 3,684,054 shares worth $465,216,778. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

