Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 2.3% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in Facebook by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 6,684 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the second quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 6,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $369.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.01.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.66. 24,352,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,683,967. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $577.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $146,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,355,678.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 331,480 shares of company stock valued at $61,432,635. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

