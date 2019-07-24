Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,714 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,027,352 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $459,453,000 after acquiring an additional 794,347 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,190,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $523,142,000 after acquiring an additional 627,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $407,503,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,190,745 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $483,486,000 after acquiring an additional 181,920 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of Ascena Retail Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.52.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.16. 1,082,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,780,483. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.09. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.