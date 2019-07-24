Stillwater Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stillwater Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,722 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its holdings in Intel by 247.0% in the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 1,440 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.66. 12,074,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,667,762. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $229.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

In other Intel news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $31,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,573. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

