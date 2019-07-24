Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 33.40%. The business had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

STL traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. 2,250,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,269,100. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STL shares. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $0.35 price objective on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

In related news, CAO Rodney Whitwell sold 54,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $1,144,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,379.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $1,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,701,737.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,396 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,774 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

