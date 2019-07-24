Stephens Group Asset Management LLC Acquires 26,634 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,634 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 18.5% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $116,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.41. 1,056,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,956. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.29. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.57 and a 1-year high of $137.85.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.