Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Misonix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

SBLK stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $10.56. 12,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,207. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.33. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $166.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 35,384,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $232,827,000 after buying an additional 1,222,446 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at $9,531,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 18,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.