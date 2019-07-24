SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda Acquires New Stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ)

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 323,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,318,000. Cosan comprises about 0.7% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 0.13% of Cosan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Cosan during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cosan by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cosan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

Shares of NYSE CZZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.70. 29,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,133. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.33. Cosan Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Cosan (NYSE:CZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. Cosan had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cosan Ltd will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fuel and natural gas distribution, logistics, lubricant, sugar and ethanol businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The company's Raízen Energia produces and markets products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, anhydrous, and hydrated ethanol, as well as activities related to energy cogeneration from sugarcane bagasse.

