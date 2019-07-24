Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,094 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Splunk by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 600,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,499,000 after acquiring an additional 212,442 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management boosted its position in Splunk by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 63,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Splunk by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,087 shares of the software company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Splunk by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 286,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,648,000 after purchasing an additional 101,083 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

SPLK traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $137.77. 775,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.65 and a beta of 2.06. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $83.69 and a twelve month high of $143.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Splunk’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPLK. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $266,431.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,094 shares in the company, valued at $28,201,876.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,537,131.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,126,469.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,685. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

