Spirit Telecom (ASX:ST1) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Spirit Telecom Ltd (ASX:ST1) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.24 ($0.17) and last traded at A$0.24 ($0.17), 774,338 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.23 ($0.16).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 million and a PE ratio of -240.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38.

Get Spirit Telecom alerts:

In other news, insider James Joughin 833,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th.

Spirit Telecom Limited provides telecommunication and high speed Internet services to commercial and residential customers in Australia. It offers Internet services for apartments, connected communities, and students. The company also provides business data services, including fiber broadband, mid-band Ethernet, fixed wireless Ethernet, fully managed MPLS VPN, and business IP phone training services; and business voice services comprising cloud hosted PBX, office phones relocation, and audio teleconferencing services, as well as phone names.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.