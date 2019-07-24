Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Inc. is a public utility company which is engaged in the purchase, retail distribution, sale and marketing of natural gas. Its operating segment consists of Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas and Alabama Gas Corporation. Gas Marketing segment is engaged in the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis. Spire Inc, formerly known as The Laclede Group Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

SR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

Spire stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.48. 1,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Spire has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $87.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.23.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.27. Spire had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Spire news, Director Edward L. Glotzbach purchased 8,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $208,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Spire by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,873,000 after buying an additional 36,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 335,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

