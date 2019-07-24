Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 126.67 ($1.66).

SPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on BT Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on Blancco Technology Group from GBX 154 ($2.01) to GBX 173 ($2.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 114.20 ($1.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. Spire Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of GBX 96.15 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 259.20 ($3.39). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 118.59. The company has a market cap of $458.03 million and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

