Spence Asset Management Purchases Shares of 2,525 iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMH)

Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBMH. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 110,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000.

IBMH stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.44. 6,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,202. iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43.

