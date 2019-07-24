Spence Asset Management Acquires 7,361 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 214,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Twitter accounts for 4.2% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Twitter were worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 92.6% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 994 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Nomura upped their price objective on Twitter from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $46,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $726,560.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,084. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $38.76. 384,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,754,994. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. Twitter Inc has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The social networking company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.16 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.20% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

