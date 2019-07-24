Spence Asset Management Acquires 3,345 Shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Roku comprises approximately 5.8% of Spence Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Spence Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of Roku worth $10,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,108,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,553,000 after buying an additional 767,418 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter valued at about $573,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 34.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.12. 128,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,262,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,335.00 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.96. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $113.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $2,256,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 400,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $41,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 711,733 shares of company stock worth $69,362,542. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Vertical Group raised Roku from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.87.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.