SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,633 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.2% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $10,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,944,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,765,000 after acquiring an additional 883,544 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,329,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,516,000 after purchasing an additional 463,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,731,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,441,000 after purchasing an additional 656,289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,141 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 74.9% in the first quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,505,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,813 shares during the period.

SPY opened at $300.03 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.76 and a 52 week high of $301.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $293.88.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

