SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for 8.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $14,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $15,008,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $902,000.

SPY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.39. 21,047,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,486,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.88. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $301.13.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

