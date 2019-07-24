SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHM. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,288. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.41 and a 1 year high of $49.12.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

