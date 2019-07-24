SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Purchased by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RWX. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,401,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,349,000 after purchasing an additional 314,750 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,453,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 159.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,667,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,298.9% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWX stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.