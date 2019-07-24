SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 5.3% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GenWealth Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 50.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $248,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,652,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $273.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,661. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $216.97 and a 12-month high of $273.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.46.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

