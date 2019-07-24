Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SGB opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. Southwest Georgia Financial has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

Get Southwest Georgia Financial alerts:

Southwest Georgia Financial Company Profile

Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Southwest Georgia Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and governmental customers. The company operates through four segments: Retail and Commercial Banking Services, Insurance Services, Wealth Strategies Services, and Financial Management Services.

Read More: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Georgia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Georgia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.