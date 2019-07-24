Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwest Georgia Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:SGB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SGB opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. Southwest Georgia Financial has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $24.03.
Southwest Georgia Financial Company Profile
