Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,290 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines accounts for approximately 2.4% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 11,471 shares of the airline’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,620.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,846 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 331,693 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 185.5% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 688 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,080 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Macquarie set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $83.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.49 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.15.

Shares of LUV opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

