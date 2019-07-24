Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lessened its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,560,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,543,210,000 after acquiring an additional 589,516 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,907,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,763,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,667 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,148,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,841,000 after acquiring an additional 135,170 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.6% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,681,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,330,000 after acquiring an additional 849,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $212,985.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,862.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 750,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,266,682. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,312,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,391. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.20. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $57.08.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

