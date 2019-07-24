Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Southern comprises approximately 1.5% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern by 3.4% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 56.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 608,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,391. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $57.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.20.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other Southern news, CEO Mark A. Crosswhite sold 267,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $14,554,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,063.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,397 shares of company stock valued at $41,266,682 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.