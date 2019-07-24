South Texas Money Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 59,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Phillip D. Green sold 14,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $1,448,141.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,283.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Matthews bought 1,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.32 per share, with a total value of $94,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $116.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.47 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Stephens set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush set a $100.00 price target on shares of GrubHub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

