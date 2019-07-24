South Texas Money Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,514 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,551,733. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.11. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Zacks Investment Research raised General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.07.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

