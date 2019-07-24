South Texas Money Management Ltd. Sells 223 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,038 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,515 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,888 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.26. 948,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,874,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.83%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,750 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $209,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Tigress Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $56.30.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

