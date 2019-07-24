South Texas Money Management Ltd. Sells 150 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.9% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.0% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.94.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,473,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,335. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.06 and a 12 month high of $159.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.64.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The company had revenue of $14.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

