South Texas Money Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

South Texas Money Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 71,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.62, for a total transaction of $7,480,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $421,283.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,495.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,840 shares of company stock worth $33,904,086 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.84. 5,124,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,415,027. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $77.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.62%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

