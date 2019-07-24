Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Aegis

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Aegis from $17.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Snap to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Snap from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.69.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.08. Snap has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $388.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.16 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 92.94% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Lynton sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $277,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,400.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,551,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,614,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,716,227 shares of company stock valued at $34,225,939 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Snap by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

