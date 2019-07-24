Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $3.77 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 2.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 332,565 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,607,000 after acquiring an additional 11,278 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intel by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 14,624 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

INTC stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $52.66. 1,108,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,667,762. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Intel had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $31,161.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,632,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 37,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,982,645.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,011,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,406 shares of company stock worth $2,477,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

