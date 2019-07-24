Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Receives $52.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Recro Pharma from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,878. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.45 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $55.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.65 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 30.04% and a negative return on equity of 34.42%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total transaction of $757,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $883,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,944,189 shares of company stock valued at $477,265,531. 24.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

